Kamdhenu Limited launched new plant in Dadri

Kamdhenu Ltd., a full-scale one-stop building materials solutions company is all set to strengthen its market share in UP. Towards this, the company recently launched a new plant of 60,000 MT per annum production capacity in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture Kamdhenu Structural Steel'. Kamdhenu Limited undertook the new capacity expansion through its franchise partner.

Kamdhenu Structural Steel claims to receiving an overwhelming response in Western UP and adjoining areas such as Delhi and Haryana owing to the robust real estate and infrastructure development in the region.

Commenting on the company's sustained growth in the state, Mr Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Limited said, "Kamdhenu Structural Steel is witnessing strong demand in North India on the back of robust infrastructure growth, the revival of housing sector coupled with customer trust in our strong product portfolio. At our Dadri plant, we are producing I-Beams, angles and channels to cater to this demand. UP is a key growth market for us and we are committed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality building materials in the state by increasing our production capacity by approx. 20% in the coming years. We are also strengthening our foothold in the region by penetrating deeper and reaching out to the remotest markets of the state."

'Kamdhenu Structural Steel' has high ductile strength and offers superior bend-ability, weld-ability and straightness for better fabrication. With lower sectional weight and higher strength technique, these products are highly cost-effective and save steel. Kamdhenu Structural Steel is available across India.

(With inputs from Kamdhenu Kamdhenu Limited)