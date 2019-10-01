Urja Global gets shareholders' nod to raise USD 500 mn via green bonds

Renewable energy firm Urja Global on Tuesday said it has received shareholders' nod to issue USD 500 million (Rs 3,500 crore) green bonds to finance energy projects and electric vehicles. The company has received approval for listng the bonds overseas at the London Stock Exchange or Singapore Stock Exchange or Nasdaq or any other foreign exchange, it said in a regulatory filing.

The special resolution for "approval on issue of green bonds of up to USD 500 million for financing the renewable energy porjects and e-vehicles" and nod for listing them in overseas stock exchange received over 99 per cent votes in the 27th annual general meeting of the company held on September 30, 2019, it added. Shares of Urja Global closed at Rs 1.96 apiece on Tuesday, up 4.81 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

