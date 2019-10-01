Online banking faces glitches across major lenders

Banking customers, especially those with private-sector lenders, faced some hassles executing transactions on their digital platforms on Tuesday due to unspecified reasons. The hassles included troubles logging into their accounts and also difficulties carrying out transactions.

One of the private sector bank officials acknowledged the hassles, and termed it as an "intermittent" troubles, wherein a few transactions were going through and others not. Instances of compulsive log out from the mobile applications and websites were also reported, but officials could not pinpoint to the exact cause.

Another official said the clash of salary date (October 1) with frenetic e-commerce activity because of mega sales launched by websites is creating traffic troubles and it has become difficult for the system to take it. Multiple people said private sector lender Yes Bank faced some problems earlier in the day, but an official from the lender said it was a technical issue which has been rectified.

