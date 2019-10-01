A day after HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank launches mega discounts Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI): A day after its larger rival HDFC Bank introduced festive offers, ICICI Bank followed suit with its own festive offer for customers. The bank is promising 5,000 offers for customers as part of the month long offer, which comes amidst a slowdown in consumption that is among the reasons for GDP growth to slip to six-year low, a statement said.

************** Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis Healthcare expand in Gujarat Dr Lal Pathlabs and Metropolis Healthcare have announced expansion into Gujarat through acquisitions. Dr Lal acquired 70 percent of Amins Pathology Referral Laboratory, a proprietorship concern operating in Vadodara, for an undisclosed sum, an official statement.

Metropolis said it has completed the acquisition of four individual laboratories in Gujarat for an undisclosed sum, an statement said Tuesday. ****************** NTT appoints Kiran Bhagwanani as India CEO Japanese tech major NTT has appointed Kiran Bhagwanani as its chief executive for India.

As part of a global rebranding exercise, all its businesses in the country including Dimension Data, NTT Communications, Netmagic Solutions, NTT Security and Arkadin, will be now known as NTT. *************** Open fixed deposits with Axis Bank digitally Private sector lender Axis Bank has said its customers will be able to digitally open a fixed deposit account with it even if they do not have a savings account.

The account can be opened as quickly as three minutes, according an official statement. ************** ICICI Pru Life partners with Airtel Payments Bank Private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential Life has signed a corporate agency agreement with Airtel Payments Bank under which the latter's customers will now have easy access to life insurance and savings plans of the former.

The partnership will bridge the protection gap, ICICI Prudential Life said in a statement Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)