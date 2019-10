The World Trade Organization ruled on Wednesday that the United States could target $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union over illegal subsidies for planemaker Airbus.

Washington has drawn up a preliminary list of goods that it plans to hit with tariffs of up to 100% ranging from planes to luxury goods.

