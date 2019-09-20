International Development News
'Multiple' people shot on streets of Washington, D.C. - local media

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 20-09-2019 08:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Thursday night and at least several people were shot, local media reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. Local WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a "massive" police response.

COUNTRY : United States
