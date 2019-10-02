Chile sees GDP growth at 3.3% in 2020 - finance minister

Chile expects its economy to grow 2.6% in 2019, then jump to 3.3% in 2020, the country's finance minister told lawmakers on Wednesday, boosted by a rising copper price and the expectation of resolution of global trade tensions. Finance Minister Felipe Larrain estimated inflation this year at 2.2%, at the low end of the central bank's target range, rising slightly to 2.6% in 2020.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, has seen prices for its most valuable export plummet amid the still festering U.S.-China trade war. Both inflation and growth have lagged. Chile expects the copper price to hit $2.85 per pound in 2020, Larrain said.

