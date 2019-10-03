International Development News
Development News Edition
Reuters London
Updated: 03-10-2019 12:51 IST
FTSE falls for 4th day on fresh global jitters; Ted Baker slumps

London's FTSE 100 drifted lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as U.S. tariffs on the European Union added to worries about global growth, while small-cap Ted Baker tanked after its second profit warning this year. The main index, which had suffered its worst one-day drop since before the 2016 Brexit vote in the previous session, shed 0.2% with all but one sector in the red. The mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.3% by 0708 GMT.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc slumped 27% to its lowest in more than 7-1/2 years after it posted a first-half pre-tax loss and warned that unseasonably warm weather, heavy discounting by rivals and weak consumer demand would hit full-year profit.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
