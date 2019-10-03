International Development News
Hong Kong stocks jump to 1-week high; govt said to ban face masks

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 03-10-2019 13:12 IST
Image Credit: pixbay.com

The Hong Kong stock market jumped to one week high on Thursday after local media reported that the government could outlaw face masks to help quell four months-long protests gripping the city. The benchmark Hang Seng Index, down for much of the day along with other Asian markets, rose over 300 points just after 0600 GMT and reversed all losses on the day in mid-afternoon trade.

A broker said the jump was due to news of a potential mask ban. It was up as much as 0.6% and at its highest level since September 24. MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index was last seen down 0.5%. Local broadcasters TVB and Cable TV said the Hong Kong government was set to ban face masks at public rallies in a bid to ease months of unrest.

COUNTRY : China
