International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hyundai launches new Elantra with price starting at Rs 15.89 lakh

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 14:25 IST
Hyundai launches new Elantra with price starting at Rs 15.89 lakh

Image Credit: Flickr

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched updated version of its premium sedan Elantra priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new model comes with 2 litre petrol powertrain mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

"The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian premium sedan segment and once again supersede all customer expectations," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said in a statement. The model now comes with blue link technology that aides 34 connected features, wireless charger and front ventilated seats, among others.

Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), and rear parking sensors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019