BHEL's Shinghal takes additional charge of HEC CMD

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 18:08 IST
State-owned BHEL on Thursday said its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nalin Shinghal has been given an additional charge of CMD of Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd.

"In pursuance of Government of India, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Department of Heavy Industry's Order on September 30, 2019, Dr Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, has assumed additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd (HEC) from October 1, 2019," the company said in a BSE filing.

