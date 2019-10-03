Srividya Kannan bags Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women Entrepreneur 2019

Srividya Kannan, the founder of Avaali Solutions, a Bangalore headquartered consulting and technology company has been conferred the prestigious 'Priyadarshini Award' in an event organized by the FIWE at the India-Afghanistan International Trade and Investment Conference. She was awarded as the Outstanding Women Entrepreneur for the year 2019.

Priyadarshini Awards represents the outstanding women entrepreneurs nationally and internationally, who make innovative contributions in their respective field of work. The event was conducted on the completion of 25 years of Silver Jubilee celebrations. FIWE was instituted under the chairmanship of the Chairman, Small Industries Corporation and other common members of MSME, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Department of Women and Child Welfare and a member of the Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs.

"Thank you, FIWE for this honour. Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear - some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel. Whether it takes strong legislation or the efforts of a growing number of grassroots organizations such as FIWE determined to turn the tide, I am confident that smart, capable women will soon have a shot at leading the corporate world into the future. And while their "mandated" presence may not be welcomed with open arms by some colleagues, strong performance ultimately transcends gender, in the boardroom and elsewhere" said Srividya Kannan on the occasion.

(With inputs from Disha Malhotra, Bangalore)