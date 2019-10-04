Hong Kong stocks fall as govt invokes emergency powers; market posts 3rd weekly drop

Hong Kong shares fell on Friday to one-month lows, as the city's leader invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in fresh efforts to quell escalating violence.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.11% at 25,821.03. It fell 0.5% for the week, its third weekly loss. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.7% on Friday. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.4%, the IT sector lost 0.2%, the financial sector fell 1.2% and the property sector lost 0.6%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which gained 3.2%, while the biggest loser was Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, which fell 2.9%.

The market slipped in afternoon trade to its lowest level since Sept. 3, down 1.9% on the day, as local media reported the government will use emergency powers to enact a ban on face masks, effective on Saturday. Many protesters wear masks to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them. The market cut some losses as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam described the territory as being in serious danger, but not in a state of emergency, clarifying there would be exemptions for people who need to wear masks.

Data due later on Friday are forecast to show the U.S. economy added 145,000 new jobs in September, more than an increase of 130,000 in the previous month. Some traders brace for a disappointing result after surprisingly soft data earlier this week on manufacturing, job creation, and the services sector. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was flat, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.3%. About 1.14 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, pretty much the same as the volume traded in the previous trading session.

