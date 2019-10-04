Bengaluru, Oct 4 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-6000, Brinjal 400-2400, Tomato334-3333, Bitter Gourd 1400-2600, Bottle Gourd 600-1500, AshGourd 800-1200, Green Chilly 1000-3000, Banana Green1200-5000, Beans 1000-5000, Green Ginger 1300-9400, Carrot1400-3600, Cabbage 300-5550, Ladies Finger 1000-2200,Snakegourd 400-1400, Beetroot 700-2800, Cucumbar 400-2100,Ridgeguard 800-2600, Raddish 500-1700, Capsicum 1800-3500,Drumstick 1800-4800, Sweet Pumpkin 300-2631, Knool Khol700-2400, Lime 500-9000.

