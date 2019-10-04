US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of crucial jobs report

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday ahead of a crucial jobs report in a dismal week for markets roiled by bleak economic data that raised fears of the world's biggest economy sliding into a recession.

The Labor Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 145,000 jobs in September after gaining 130,000 in August, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are headed for their worst week in two months following economic reports that indicated a dramatic contraction in U.S. factory activity and a softer-than-expected increase in private sector jobs.

Wall Street's main indexes initially fell by 1% for the third day in a row on Thursday after weak services data but rebounded on increased bets of a third interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Traders now see an 87% chance of a quarter-point reduction in rates at the Fed's October policy meeting and expect a fourth cut before the end of the year.

Facebook fell 0.5% premarket amid pressure from the United States and its allies to not proceed with end-to-end encryption across its messaging services unless law enforcement officials have backdoor access. Industrial conglomerate 3M edged 0.2% lower after Barclays cut the stock's price target.

At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 88 points, or 0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26.5 points, or 0.35%. In a bright spot, shares of Apple Inc rose 1.2% after reports that the company would ramp up production of iPhone 11.

