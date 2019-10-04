1st A320neo Simulator in North India inaugurated at FSTC

Gurugram/New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pradeep Singh Kharola- Secretary (MoCA) in the presence of Arun Kumar- DG (DGCA) inaugurated the new Airbus A320neo simulator at Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), Gurugram, giving an additional boost to the requirement of trained pilots. "With the addition of this simulator we are one step closer to our vision to be Asia's leading ATO with a positive outlook on the market for training pilots both locally here in India as well as in the region," said Capt Sanjay Mandavia, Founder and Director of FSTC.

"The new A320neo sim will help address the outflow of indigenous pilots to foreign locations for their training, thereby saving time and money for individuals and airlines put together," said Capt D S Basraon, Co-founder and Director of FSTC. This A320neo simulator which comes with both CFM Leap 1A and Pratt and Whitney engine type is the first A320neo simulator in north India, while another one is already running successfully in FSTC's Hyderabad facility.

This particular A320neo sim will be utilized by Airbus for their airline training credits so as to churn out trained manpower in proportion to the induction rate of A320neo aircraft in the country. Under the aegis of the Government of India's 'Skill India' initiative FSTC will take every possible measure to be a premier Aviation Training establishment offering high quality training in a safe and efficient manner.

