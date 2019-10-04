Alliance Air to discontinue Mum-Surat, Jaipur-Lucknow flights

Alliance Air, the regional arm of the disinvestment-bound national carrier Air India has withdrawn its flight services on two routes from the winter schedule, a source said on Friday. The reason for opting out of the two routes was, however, not immediately known.

"Alliance will not operate flights on Mumbai-Surat and Jaipur-Lucknow routes from October 27," the source said. Airlines winter schedule in India starts from the last Sunday of October.

Alliance Air spokesperson was not available for comments. The Delhi-based regional carrier had commenced services on the Mumbai-Surat route in July 2015 while the Jaipur-Lucknow route became operational two years later in 2017.

Alliance Air at present operates 117 daily flights to 54 domestic destinations with a fleet of 19 ATR regional jets. PTI IAS AP AP.

