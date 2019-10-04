JSL Lifestyle participates in an exhibition organised by Indian Railways

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): JSL Lifestyle, an absolute subsidiary of Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) redefining the usage of stainless steel, participated in an exhibition organised by Indian Railways to highlight its contribution in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in New Delhi. The event was organised to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and further showcased JSLL's noted association with Indian Railways. The event highlighted brand's contribution towards the larger agenda of Swachh Bharat Mission by exhibiting modular and beach toilets in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce, Government of India and other corporate and social leaders.

JSLL contributed significantly to the development of Indian Railways and provided stainless steel toilets to attain the objective of making India a cleaner nation. Extending its support to the department, the brand has created a separate facility to provide various products that further transform the image of Indian Railways into a premium transportation medium for the masses. Being one of the pioneers in the stainless steel products, the company is playing a key role in transforming urban development in the country which includes sanitation solutions in coastal areas. As a part of its contribution, JSLL installed portable stainless steel toilets (single and multi-units) in India.

These stainless steel toilets boast state-of-the-art internationally acclaimed technology including various eco-friendly features like automatic cleaning of seat, limited water for flushing, energy-efficient, and biodigester for waste management. "JSLL has been allied with Indian Railways and Government of India, taking up an initiative of installing stainless steel toilets across various routes of railways. Supporting PM's vision and venture of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and encouraging the overall growth of the society, JSLL intends to bring a change in the country," said Mandeep Singh, CEO and Executive Director, JSL Lifestyle.

"In line with our vision to improve lives with innovative stainless steel solutions, we have been making a mark in the industry and society with our differentiated range of products. Our association with the government has been valuable since the inception of our brand and transformed into stronger ties through various projects. Through this platform, we will be able to showcase our unique products and solutions to transform the ecosystem of Indian Railways. We are positive that our efforts combined with the government will enable us to make India a cleaner country, setting new benchmarks at the international level," said Pushpa Chowdhary, Business Head, JSL Lifestyle. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

