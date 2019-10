World Leaders encouraged the interfaith and inter-religious movement for World Peace at the 5th World Parliament 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 5th World Parliament of science, religion and philosophy 2019, concluded successfully in the presence of eminent personalities like Former speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad - UNESCO Chair Holder; Founder, MIT World Peace University, Dr R C Sinha, President, Indian Council of Philosophical Research, Prof Ambika Datta Sharma, Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Darshan Parishad, New Delhi, Prof Dr Ashok Vora, Professor of Philosophy, Delhi University and Rahul V Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU along with the other dignitaries. The three-day long conclave saw various World leaders deliberating, discussing and emphasizing on the need of creating and promoting Interfaith and Inter-religious movement for World Peace. Eminent speakers during various sessions highlighted the importance of amalgamation of Science, Religion and Philosophy as the most important source for mankind. The leaders also reflected on the key essentials to create a successful interfaith movement like acceptance to multiple paths to the divine, relieving suffering, honouring gender equality, nurturing and protecting the natural environment.

On concluding day, Sumitra Mahajan, Former Union Minister and Ex LokSabha Speaker, conferred the 'Vishwa-Vigyan-Darshanik Award' to revered Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad for his outstanding contribution to science, spirituality, and philosophy by creating the world's largest dome dedicated to world peace. Apart from day also this the second witnessed Former union minister Padma Bhushan Dr Karan Singh being conferred with Philosopher Saint Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prize 2019 by Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor, Kerala in the august presence of Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Dr Vijay Bhatkar along with other dignitaries. The award ceremony took place at the world's largest dome philosopher Saint Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prayer Hall, Loni Kalbhor, Pune, India. "Science, Religion and Philosophy are the three key elements which constitutes our lives. In the current scenario it is of utmost important to take care of our environment and it is everyone's responsibility to preserve it for future. I appeal to everyone to come together and work towards development but at the same time protect the environment," said speaker of Loksabha Sumitra Mahajan.

"In the coming years this place will become a Universal Knowledge Center to the whole world," she added. "Bhagwat Gita is the way of life for all, and it helps to overcome any struggles in our lives. It shows the unique relationship between Guru and disciple without any obligation for pure friendship. Gita teaches everyone the lesson of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is one family) along with reverence and dedication," said Padma Bhushan Dr Karan Singh, Former Union Minister.

"One needs to awake his divine consciousness to listen to Lord Krishna's flute which in today's world seems to be difficult due to the chaos and noise around us," he added. Key Conclusions

The deliberation over the last three days had interesting outcomes and conclusions like the importance of unification of all the religion to save the mankind, the knowledge of how to live life through spirituality, dire need to evolve and promote a value-based universal education system, strong belief in peace and harmony through preaching of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is one family) in this current turbulent world. These key messages were sent to the entire humanity through the platform of World Parliament 2019. Attendees

Religious and world leaders from across the globe and Vice-Chancellors from various universities in India where be present at the conclave. Among those were * Dr Satya Pal Singh, M P Rajya Sabha, Union Minister, Govt. of India, New Delhi,

* P P Himalayan Swamy Yogi Amarnath, Dr Scott Herriott, Professor of Management and Provost, Maharishi University, USA, * Puneet Narula, Country Director, India at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore,

* Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik, Chairman, Council for Indian Foreign Policy, New Delhi, * Dr Sohan Raj Tater, Former Vice-Chancellor, Singhania University, Pacheri Bari, Rajasthan,

* Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University, New Delhi, * Dr Satyanarayan Sahu, Former Joint Secretary, RajyaSabha, New Delhi. Spiritual Master and Santulan Meditation Shreeguru Balaji Tambe, Ex-police director]

* Dr Meera Borwankar among others. World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, was organized by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in association with World Peace Centre, Alandi, MAEER's MIT Group of institutions and MIT ADT University which had eight plenary sessions with the theme of 'Role of Science, Religion and Philosophy for World Peace and well-being of Mankind' from 2nd to 4th October 2019.

