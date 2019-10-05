SDG 7: How a DIY Solar Power Kit can help you to choose the best and save money

Going solar is trendy nowadays. People across the globe are opting for a "solar home". In the US only, by early 2014, more than 480,000 solar systems were installed. These systems can generate up to 13,400 megawatts (MW) that is an adequate amount to power some 2.4 million standard U.S. households. China, with 34GW power generation in 2016 has the biggest solar market in the world. India is aiming to increase its solar energy capacity to 100GW by 2022.

Solar panels are in commercial use since 1956. It was initially used to power space crafts. Since then the popularly of this photovoltaic energy has steadily increased. The solar power industry is also maturing itself by creating innovative products around solar power. Do It Yourself (DIY) Solar Power Kit is such an innovative product that is getting astounding popularity among the homeowners around the world.

There are various reasons behind such popularity. This could be policy-level decisions, political will, and increasing consciousness around "green energy" or continual escalation in prices of other traditional sources of energy.

Go for Home Solar Powered...but Why?

The financial advantage of installing a home solar power system is understandable. There will be no/ reduced power bill from the local utility company. The value of your home increases along with your social significance by generating and using 'green energy". You get some satisfaction for your contribution, even if it is little, towards global warming by reducing the use of traditional energy.

DIY Solar Power Kit: Do they save you money?

There could be multiple reasons behind more and more homeowners embracing DIY Solar Power Kit. But cost savings on energy is the main reason people choose DIY solar panel installation. As a homeowner you an option to purchase a DIY Solar Power Kit which you can install in by your own. The second option is to hire some professionals to set-up the system. Anyway, you are going to reduce your annual expenditure on energy.

However, there are a few important factors to be considered that affects the exact cost of solar panels and their effectiveness in facilitating you to save money. The key factors are the initial set-up cost, your location, and incentives by government/ other agencies.

DIY kits will guide you on how to install your owned photovoltaic panels on the roof of your home. There are different makes available in the market, including online. If carefully followed it is not that difficult to do it. It not only eliminates the cost of a professional installer but also going to reap your benefits even after. It will save your money in several ways which are discussed below.

How a DIY Solar Power Kit Can Save You Money?

You must be wondering how it can save you money. If you are sceptical about how it saves your money then read through the whole content to find out the answer.

Reduces Electricity Bill: In many countries, governments are offering incentives for energy providers who are switching to renewable sources of energy like solar, tidal, or wind energy. When you purchase DIY Solar Power Kits you can generate and sell surplus energy to the local electric grid. You are going to benefit in many other ways as well.

In many countries, governments are offering incentives for energy providers who are switching to renewable sources of energy like solar, tidal, or wind energy. When you purchase DIY Solar Power Kits you can generate and sell surplus energy to the local electric grid. You are going to benefit in many other ways as well. Increases Home Value: After you install these shiny slabs on the roofs of your home the value of your home increases. A study shows that the value can go up to 20%. You are not saving anything directly. Rather you are getting that financial benefit after a period of times. If you are renting your home or a portion of it then you can even 'earn' some extra bucks because of the increased rental value of your home.

After you install these shiny slabs on the roofs of your home the value of your home increases. A study shows that the value can go up to 20%. You are not saving anything directly. Rather you are getting that financial benefit after a period of times. If you are renting your home or a portion of it then you can even 'earn' some extra bucks because of the increased rental value of your home. Increases Negotiation Power: When you have an alternative source of power at your home you will have more power to negotiate and settle a gratifying rate with your local electric power vendors/ companies. It may not be available in some nations or provinces. When you have a more efficient home you may qualify for lower rates.

When you have an alternative source of power at your home you will have more power to negotiate and settle a gratifying rate with your local electric power vendors/ companies. It may not be available in some nations or provinces. When you have a more efficient home you may qualify for lower rates. Net Metering: Your electricity bill is charged based on finding the differences in your electricity production and consumption. When you are using Solar Power you eliminate the difference on the net variation. It leads your net consumption into the negative. It essentially means you are using lesser energy than what you are sending back to the local electricity grid. For the extra energy that you have sent back or the energy that is sold to them, they will credit it against you.

Your electricity bill is charged based on finding the differences in your electricity production and consumption. When you are using Solar Power you eliminate the difference on the net variation. It leads your net consumption into the negative. It essentially means you are using lesser energy than what you are sending back to the local electricity grid. For the extra energy that you have sent back or the energy that is sold to them, they will credit it against you. Power Purchase Agreements (PPA's): PPA's is defined as a long-term electricity supply agreement between two parties, usually between a power producer and a customer (an electricity consumer or trader). PPAs are a beneficial form of financing or a stabilizing factor in long-term power delivery. It is executed in many countries. As a homeowner, you can lease solar power equipment from a private company. You can generate electricity by using that equipment. Use required energy for your household and sell the surplus to the respective private company's customers at a better price than the local utility. Your initial investment will be easily replenished by the benefits of the sale of surplus energy. This way you can save a lot.

PPA's is defined as a long-term electricity supply agreement between two parties, usually between a power producer and a customer (an electricity consumer or trader). PPAs are a beneficial form of financing or a stabilizing factor in long-term power delivery. It is executed in many countries. As a homeowner, you can lease solar power equipment from a private company. You can generate electricity by using that equipment. Use required energy for your household and sell the surplus to the respective private company's customers at a better price than the local utility. Your initial investment will be easily replenished by the benefits of the sale of surplus energy. This way you can save a lot. Reduce Home Heating Costs: When you are using solar energy you can heat your home throughout the winter with lesser cost than what you used to pay traditionally. Thank God! The cloudy rainy season is not the coolest months... (take in lighter vein as light as the cost of Solar Power to your wallet).

Bottom-line: Making your home Solar Powered empowers you in many ways including saving your money. By installing your solar energy panels your social status and the value of home increases. You are also contributing to the cause of global climate change by reducing carbon footprint. You get the ultimate satisfaction when you install it on the rooftops of your home. The bottom-line is "Purchase a DIY Solar Power Kit to Go Solar and ...Save Your Money".

Note: Sunil Rathi is Director- Sales & Marketing, WAAREE Energies Ltd. He has a robust record of expertise acquired over 24 years in the Best Solar Panel and Power Electronics Industry.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)