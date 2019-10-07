Every sector is going to be connected by AI: UAE's Minister of AI in 26th WRC

The UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in UAE Mr. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama has emphasized that in future the artificial intelligence will play key role in each sector including various areas of transport from land management to road management and many more. He was speaking in a ministerial session – Artificial Intelligence in Road Sectors - of the 26th World Road Congress being held in Abu Dhabi from 6th to 10th October 2019.

"In the transport sector, everyone knows artificial intelligence will play a fundamental role in running autonomous vehicles. But there are uses of artificial intelligence outside autonomous vehicles like land usage, traffic management, developing infrastructure and generating a monumental amount of data that today are required for us to improve the way we do businesses," said Olama. He also highlighted that the artificial intelligence is key to any sector in the future. Olama further added, "Going forward, every sector is going to be connected by artificial intelligence. Every single one of us uses artificial intelligence on a daily basis with most of us using it to get from one point to another using navigation apps,". Highlighting the changing dynamics of technology, he said, "Throughout our history, we have moved from being human-powered, technology-assisted to today being technology powered by human support,".

Addressing what the future holds for the roads sector, the 'Artificial Intelligence in the road sector' session provided a platform for the ministers to talk about the technology revolution. With the introduction of self-driving and electric cars set to hit the roads in the future, the ministers contributed how innovative systems can enhance transport services and how governments can support authorities in adopting these unique technology tools.

There were three ministerial sessions on Sunday that witnessed high-level discussion in which transport ministers of about 50 countries participated. The Ministerial Session, established as a significant activity of the Congress' programme, saw government officials focus on three critical areas by engaging in 60-minute talks on each topic, highlighting the importance of countries adapting and working together.

The three topics – Land Use Planning, Artificial Intelligence in the road sector and Future Transport Network – were discussed among the ministers.

With new environmental challenges being presented every day, the 'Land Use Planning' session provided an interesting insight into the essential need for planning ahead. Among the topics analysed were how governments can help reduce congestion through smart mobility and exploring the options of whether we need to travel long distances. The third and final session focused on the 'Future Transport Network' and how connected technology and innovative services can enable opportunities to change the way solutions are provided by connecting cities and neighbourhoods.

(With inputs from the 26th World Road Congress)