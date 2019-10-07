Cottonseed oil futures ease on low demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 7 to Rs 2,140 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as participants reduced their positions amid low demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded lower by Rs 7, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 2,140 per quintal with an open interest of 47,290 lots.

Similarly, cottonseed oil cake for January slipped by Rs 1, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 2,072 per quintal with an open interest of 18,660 lots. Market players said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend at the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)