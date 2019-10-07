NEPRA Resource bags Garbage Guru Award 2019 for waste management

The President Mr. Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the prestigious 'Garbage Guru Award' to Ahmedabad based waste management and recycling company - NEPRA Resource Management Pvt Ltd - at the function organised on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Father of Nation - Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. Mr. Sandeep Patel, CEO, NEPRA Resource Management Pvt Ltd received this prestigious award on behalf of the company for being a leader in the dry waste management and recycling businesses in India.

"We process 560 metric tonnes of dry waste every day in four cities of India - Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, and Jamnagar-and make raw material inputs for industries as diverse as paper, plastic pipes, household items, garbage bags, metals, and cement. It has organised the rag pickers community who are at the bottom of the economic pyramid to live a meaningful life with dignity and livelihood. Of the total waste collected, 50% is plastic, 40% paper and the rest is glass, rubber, metal, and clothes," said Patel.

NEPRA reportedly embarked on the journey from Ahmedabad 11 years back with the motto 'Zero Waste To Landfills" and today is a leader in the dry waste management business in India. NEPRA Resource has a State of art- Material Recovery Facility( MRF) which helps in waste segregation using the latest technology and recycling and even the waste which can't be recovered is sent to cement Industries for fuelling purpose, effectively ensuring that Zero Waste to Landfills. It's in-house technological solution which is IT/App-based helps further in better operations of the entire value chain of waste collection, segregation and most importantly in not letting the waste reaching the landfills by recycling. It works in close partnership with Municipal Corporations and other Pvt. players and helps them with their compliance on the environment front.

(With inputs from NEPRA )