Metro says to abide the SC order on Aarey tree felling

Having cut all the trees it wanted to fell for the metro car shed in the Aarey Colony, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Monday said it will abide by the Supreme Court and will not chop any more trees for the project in the city's green lung. The corporation is executing 33.5-km long Colaba-Speez Metro 3 and has alreay cut as much as 2,141 trees in the disputed site.

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire matter while hearing suo moto on the matter and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 by its forest bench. "We respect the order of the Supreme Court. No further tree felling activity at the car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony," MMRC tweeted.

"As on date 2,141 trees have been felled," MMRCL tweeted again. The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.

Other works, including clearing of logs of already felled trees, will continue at the site, it said further. MMRCL said following the Bombay High Court order on October 4, upholding the permission of the tree authority of BMC, 2,185 trees were felled on October 4 and 5..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)