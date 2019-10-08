LOT Polish to start Warsaw-San Francisco flight from Aug 5 next year

After starting a daily flight on the Delhi-Warsaw route from September 12 this year, the flag carrier of Poland LOT Polish airline on Tuesday announced that it will start operations on the Warsaw-San Francisco route from August 5 next year. Air India currently operates daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-San Francisco route, one of the most profitable routes for the Indian national carrier.

The Polish carrier said that its flights on the Warsaw-San Francisco route will operate on four days of a week by a "modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner" aircraft. Since September 12 last month, LOT Polish airline has been operating on the Delhi-Warsaw route five days a week by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft only.

"The new flights provide travellers from India a new and convenient option to fly from New Delhi to San Francisco with only a short stop in Warsaw," it said. The Delhi-Warsaw flight departs from Delhi at 11.05 am and arrives at Warsaw at 3.35 pm. The airline said that the Warsaw-San Francisco flight will depart from Warsaw at 5.20 pm and arrive at San Francisco at 8.15 pm.

This means that the transit time on a Delhi-Warsaw-San Francisco flight will be of 95 minutes. The airline said that the transit time on the return flight will be of 235 minutes. "The tickets for Delhi-Warsaw-San Francisco flights will be available for sale in India effective October 19 through all sales channels," the airline said.

