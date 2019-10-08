Heritage Global Partners & Silicon Valley Disposition to Manage Auction of RayVio Assets Beginning October 30

Global Online Auction – RayVio

October 30, 2019 (7:00 am PDT) – October 31, 2019 (10:00 am PDT)

https://www.hgpauction.com/auctions/101703/rayvio/

Global Online Sale Features Late Model Semiconductor & Lab Equipment from RayVio Corp.

SAN DIEGO, California, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Heritage Global Partners ("HGP"), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL and CSE: HGP), today announced it is managing an online auction featuring Semiconductor & Lab Equipment From RayVio Corp. HGP will manage the auction in conjunction with Silicon Valley Disposition ("SVD") in an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors.

The online auction begins October 30, 2019 and will close October 31, 2019. The auction will include late state of the art semiconductor fab assets. To register for the event and/or access the complete sale catalog with equipment photos, lot descriptions and other information, visit HGP's website today.

Key Assets To Include:

(2) Riber Epitaxial Reactors

Karl Suss MA 6 Mask Aligner

Jordan Valley Velox XRD

Chroma 58153 LED Wafer/ Chip Prober

Royce Instruments Autoplacer MP300

Jeol JSM-IT 100 Scanning Electron Microscope

"This is a tremendous purchasing opportunity to buy very late model semi fab equipment located in Silicon Valley," stated Nick Dove, EVP, HGP. "RayVio invested heavily in these equipment assets and most are only a few years old, if that. We expect a strong turnout from purchasers in similar or related industries given the opportunity to acquire this caliber of equipment in an immediate fashion and at a favorable price compared to new acquisition cost".

"RayVio sale is an unprecedented offering and tremendous opportunity, it will draw the attention of buyers worldwide. It is extremely rare to see a tool set of such late vintage hit the secondary market" stated John Carroll, President, Silicon Valley Disposition.

Nick Dove, ndove@hginc.com, 858-847-0659