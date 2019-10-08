Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1925 hours:

Top tax official who made sensational allegations against CBDT chairman gets promoted

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A top tax official, who reportedly made unprecedented attack on CBDT Chairman alleging victimisation, has been promoted to the apex grade equivalent to Special Secretary, according to an official order.

DCM7 BIZ-MARUTI-PRODUCTION CUT

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Reeling under a prolonged slowdown, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reduced its production by 17.48 per cent in September, making it the eighth straight month when the country's largest car maker lowered its output.

DCM6 BIZ-RELIANCE-GAS

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) In a setback to the Oil Ministry, the Supreme Court has dismissed its petition against an order seeking disclosure of documents that formed basis for levy of USD 3 billion penalty on Reliance Industries over KG-D6 natural gas output not matching targets.

DCM20 BIZ-PRADHAN-MONGOLIA

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday witnessed beginning of construction work on a USD 1.2 billion refinery being built in Mongolia with Indian aid, an official statement said.

DCM1 BIZ-TATA NANO

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Tata Motors has not produced a single unit of its entry-level car Nano in the first nine months of 2019 but sold just one unit in February in the domestic market although it is yet to officially announce that the model has been discontinued.

