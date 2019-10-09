International Development News
Development News Edition
Cultsport signs up Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 09-10-2019 13:07 IST
Bengaluru-headquartered integratedhealth and wellness start-up, cure.fit, on Wednesday announcedits association with pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the brandambassador for its premium sportswear brand, Cultsport

"Bumrah was a natural choice for us as he is an epitomeof our brand traits of precision, performance and perfection,"said Gautam Kotamraju, Head, cultsport, in a statement

On his collaboration, Bumrah said, "I am excited toassociate with a brand like cultsport that is innovating inquality sportswear and footgear made for everyday activeathletes like you and me." PTI RSROH ROH

COUNTRY : India
