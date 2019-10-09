The Alliance HR Conclave Hosted by Alliance University Concludes With Some Amazing Views and Perspectives on Emerging Trends in Human Resources

BANGALORE, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University hosted the 'Alliance HR Conclave - 2019' themed 'Emerging Trends in Human Resources' on 27th September 2019 at its Central Campus in Anekal, Bangalore. The conclave saw speaker participation from top HR leaders across the country and industry verticals sharing their views on a range of contemporary HR topics. The conclave brought together HR thought leaders to discuss, deliberate and disseminate information about HR practices, trends and processes that are redefining businesses and enabling economic growth.

Alliance University firmly believes in providing a platform for organized discussions on pertinent topics, by involving policy makers and change agents who have made a difference to their respective organizations and revolutionized industry practices. The global economic scenario is witnessing a pivotal shift in the way enterprises generate jobs and in the way people contribute to these jobs. The trends indicate a massive change in patterns around gig economy, use of technology in human resources, artificial intelligence driven HR practices, competency and compensation. Alliance HR Conclave was an initiative aimed at addressing the above through expert sessions and panel discussions on topics that are relevant and provide meaningful insights on 'people practices' at enterprises.

The Conclave began with the inaugural address by Dr. Anubha Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor, Alliance University. Mr. Srikanth N.R., Managing Director-HR, Accenture, in his keynote address spoke about Artificial intelligence and how it is being effectively used by his organization both in enhancing business and HR practices. Mr. Praveen Kamath Kumbla, General Manager & HR Head for Global Delivery & Enablement - Wipro Ltd. remarked on how Artificial Intelligence helps an organization with a large workforce like Wipro in taking the Human Resources as a function to the next level. Mr. Vivek Jain, Executive VP & Head HR - Kotak Mahindra Bank impressed the audience through his views on corporate expectations from students during campus selection processes and on the preparatory actions to be taken by the students for better placements through internships and projects.

The first panel discussion in the Alliance HR Conclave had Maj. Jacob Kurian, Director HR - Harman International (A Samsung Company), Mr. Chandrasekhar Chenniappan, Senior Director HR - Virtusa and Mr. Sahil Nayar, Senior Associate Director HR, KPMG as participants. The panel was moderated by Dr. Ray Titus, Dean of Alliance School of Business. The panel discussed and presented their views on gig economy and changing nature of employment relationships in ways it is interpreted in the industry and how people in their companies or in their network are looking at either sides of gig economy.

This session was followed by a discussion on contemporary recruitment trends and practices and had Mr. Alok Sheopurkar, Executive VP & Head HR - HDFC AMC Ltd., Mr. Ranjith TP, Recruitment Director APAC - Volvo Group and Mr.Winston A. DeRosario, Head People & Culture - Quintype Inc. as panelists. The discussion did not only throw light on recruitment but also on contemporary people practices in large, mid-sized and small-sized companies. The panel was moderated by Dr. Vivekanand G, Dean - Research, Alliance University.

Relevance and practice of Simulation and gamification of HR practices was discussed by Ms. Divya Anand, Director HR - Cleartrip.com and Mr. Sanjay Kumar - VP Capability Building & Knowledge Management, ITC Infotech. The session was charged with inputs from the speakers on how industry has re-engineered the HR practices on parameters such as cost, delivery and benefits through simulation and gamification.

Mr. Rohit Mittal, Head HR - Xerox, shared his knowledge and experience on the topic - competency based compensation. He deliberated on how Xerox and other new age companies are designing their compensations (both monetary and non-monetary) based on competent performance from employees at all levels. The HR Conclave came to an end with a concluding address and a humorously interactive session on leadership and succession planning by Mr. Harjeet Khanduja, Vice President HR - Reliance Jio.

Overall, the Alliance HR Conclave set a benchmark of lucid interpretations of human resources from top industry leaders. The attendees from across industry and academia derived immense value and look forward to more such events in the future.

For images of the Alliance HR Conclave, please click here: http://bit.ly/30UCoQJ

About Alliance University:

Alliance University is a Private University established in Karnataka State by Act No. 34 of year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. The University has baccalaureate concentrations, post graduate offerings, doctoral degree programs and several professional certificate programs.

For complete details, visit www.alliance.edu.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008150/Alliance_University_Logo.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)