Two SSD power plants produce record output this year

Electricity generation at two hydel power plants at Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat has been the highest this year since their commissioning in 2005, owing to raising of dam's height and good rains, an official said. The height of the dam (the top level at which water can be stored) was increased to 138.68 metres with installation of gates, an official of the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh is the biggest beneficiary of record power generation as it takes 57 per cent of total energy output, followed by Maharashtra at 27 per cent and Gujarat at 16 per cent, he said. The two power houses, with capacities of 1200 and 250 MV, respectively, have generated 1930.5 million units of electricity since they were made operational in August -- when the gates constructed on the dam were opened for the first time since the Narmada Control Authority gave permission to close them in June 2017, the official said.

"The two power houses have generated maximum units of electricity so far this year since their commissioning in 2005, because of installation (and closing) of gates which saved water from getting wasted," he said. The river-bed power house (RBPH) has generated 1,710.692 MW this year so far, while the canal-head power house (CHPH) has generated 219.826 million units, the official said.

The electricity generated by the two plants this year was worth around Rs 386 crore, he said. "Due to increase in the storage capacity following the installation of gates, we shall be able to generate a large amount of electricity for a longer period," he said.

The dam has reservoir level of 138.49 metres, with capacity to store 5,698.8 million cubic metres of water. Due to scanty rains in 2018, the RBPH generated zero electricity, a year after the Narmada Control Authority allowed closure of gates to raise the dam's height to 138.68 metres from 121.92 metres, the official said.

But with copious rains this monsoon, on September 15 the Sardar Sarovar Dam reached its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres..

