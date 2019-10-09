Firmenich Grows 6% in FY19, Investing in Cutting-edge Innovation and Leading in Responsible Business

GENEVA, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich recorded CHF 3.9 billion in net revenues, in progression of +6% in Swiss Francs versus prior year in its Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19). Expanding its reach with four acquisitions and eight new facilities, the Group invested CHF 390 million in R&D to deliver cutting-edge innovation, while addressing key societal challenges from nutrition and sanitation to renewable solutions.

"This year was marked by many strategic breakthroughs, from acquisitions in markets of the future, to key technology launches and a wealth of global recognition for our leadership in responsible business," said Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of the Board, Firmenich. "I extend my deepest appreciation to Gilbert and our 8,000 colleagues for setting new standards for Firmenich and our industry."

"I sincerely thank our customers for their ongoing trust that inspires us every day! We owe this year's results to the collective expertise and passion of my 8000 colleagues across our 100 markets, all committed to creating unique value for our customers and society," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO, Firmenich. "At the very moment when new generations of consumers are demanding solutions for a healthy planet, I am proud to see Firmenich consistently recognized as a world-class environmental and social leader."

Transparently sharing its sustainability performance, Firmenich proudly launches its 2019 full-disclosure GRI sustainability report. Advancing its Pathways to Positive strategy, the Group achieved significant milestones this year, from innovative solutions to environmental and responsible business leadership. Significantly, Firmenich was recognized as a global environmental leader, as one of only two companies worldwide, out of more than 7000, to have achieved triple As with CDP, in Climate, Water and Forestry. Firmenich was also the seventh company in the world, and the first in its industry, to be globally certified as a gender equal employer by EDGE. Click here to discover our Pathways to Positive Performance & Sustainability 2019 Report .

Complementing its 2019 sustainability report, Firmenich also invites you to discover its Purpose Magazine showcasing, through the eyes and voices of its colleagues, how fragrance and taste can change the world for good. From feature stories and video footage to personal interviews with its experts, the magazine illustrates how Firmenich is making a real difference for people, the planet and society.

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2019. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

