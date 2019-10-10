U.S. weighing China currency pact as part of partial trade deal - Bloomberg

The United States is weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/35vnu7g on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The White House is looking to roll out a formerly agreed currency pact with China as part of what it regards as the first-phase agreement with Beijing, according to the report, which added that it will be followed by further talks on issues like forced technology transfers and intellectual property.

