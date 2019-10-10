4 crore jobs to be created in healthcare industry by 2020: Rxcruit Advisors

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Oct 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The healthcare industry in India has been one of the country's largest economic sectors with regard to both employment and revenue. India is expected to rank amongst the top three healthcare markets in terms of incremental growth by 2020. Additionally, 1.54 million doctors and 2.4 million nurses are required to meet the current demand and around 40 million jobs will be generated in India by 2020. The Indian healthcare sector is expected to record a threefold rise, at a CAGR of 22 per cent during 2016-2022 to reach USD 372 billion in 2022 from USD 110 billion in 2016.

Moving forward, transformational growth in the Indian healthcare industry depends on the ability of healthcare companies to align with professional recruitment agencies. We are pleased to inform you that Rxcruit - A leading global healthcare executive search firm is now entering in the Indian healthcare market. Rxcruit conducted a Knowledge event, 'Healthcare in A VUCA World - HR as a Strategic Business Partner' in associations with SHRM - The Society for Human Resource Management. The event was held at Taj Palace, New Delhi on the 9th of October 2019. It was well attended by many senior veterans of healthcare.

"Rxcruit has an impeccable reputation for building real impacts for its clients globally, where excellence is not an act but a habit. Rxcruit not only offers a vast spectrum and synergy of quality healthcare professionals but also world-class professional training to align the candidates with organization culture and vision. Our vision is to unleash the human potential to deliver sustainable profitable growth for the organisations. Our Mantra of success is 'Redefining Human Potential'", said Sakshi Jethi - Managing Director, Rxcruit India. The event was well attended by senior leaders like Annaswamy Vaidheesh, President of Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), VP South Asia & Managing Director GSK - India; Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General - Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Prabal Chakraborty, Managing Partner - Ikizia Advisors, Member of Governing Council - CII, Medical devices Committee, Achal Khanna - CEO SHRM- APAC & Middle East and Head Global Business Development and other senior members of the healthcare world.

