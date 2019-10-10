International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Britain can meet power supply, demand this winter even with Brexit-National Grid

Reuters London
Updated: 10-10-2019 13:40 IST
Britain can meet power supply, demand this winter even with Brexit-National Grid

Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain will be able to meet power and gas demand this winter, even in the event of a departure from the European Union, National Grid said in its 2019/20 winter outlook report on Thursday. National Grid expects total winter gas demand to be 52.3 billion cubic metres, slightly higher than last year.

The so-called de-rated margin, or surplus power margin, is forecast at 7.8 gigawatts (GW), 0.7 GW more than the forecasted margin of winter 2018/19. "We anticipate no additional adequacy or operability challenges for the coming winter as a result of the UK's planned exit from the EU," the grid operator said in the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019