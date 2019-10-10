International Development News
Development News Edition
Regulators reject Qatari-backed Deutsche Bank board member - sources

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 10-10-2019 16:23 IST
Deutsche Bank's regulators are blocking a banker backed by its largest shareholder, Qatar's royal family, from a seat on the supervisory board because of a conflict of interest, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The rejection is a further hiccup for the German lender, which has reshuffled management, is cutting thousands of jobs and closing down some businesses in an effort to make a profit.

COUNTRY : Germany
