Regulators reject Qatari-backed Deutsche Bank board member - sources

Deutsche Bank's regulators are blocking a banker backed by its largest shareholder, Qatar's royal family, from a seat on the supervisory board because of a conflict of interest, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The rejection is a further hiccup for the German lender, which has reshuffled management, is cutting thousands of jobs and closing down some businesses in an effort to make a profit.

