Hong Kong Monetary Authoity * SAYS EMERGENCY LAWS NOT IMPACTING BANKING SECTOR OR FINANCIAL MKTS

* SAYS 'NO NOTICEABLE FUND OUTFLOWS OF HONG KONG DOLLAR' * SAYS HK DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE REMAINS STABLE

