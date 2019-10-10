Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours:

DEL24 BIZ-RESULTS-TCS TCS Q2 net profit up 1.8% to Rs 8,042 cr, announces special dividend

Mumbai: Country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,042 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

DCM40 BIZ-CHINA-INDIA Strengthening cooperation in trade facilitation to help reduce trade gap with India: China

New Delhi: Strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade facilitation and creation of favourable condition for expanding two-way commerce can help in reducing the trade imbalance with India, a senior Chinese official said here on Thursday.

DCM42 BIZ-BANKS-MCLR Half a dozen public sector banks cut lending rates by up to 0.25 pc

New Delhi: About half a dozen public sector banks, including Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra, have reduced lending rates by up to 25 basis points following a cut in the key policy repo rate by the RBI last month.

DCM8 BIZ-MOODYS-INDIA-GDP Moody's cuts India GDP growth forecast to 5.8% for FY'20

New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed its 2019-20 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent earlier, saying the economy was experiencing a pronounced slowdown which is partly related to long-lasting factors.

DEL26 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets resume downward spiral; banks, financials weigh

Mumbai:Equity benchmarks slipped into the negative territory on Thursday, led by banking, financial and auto stocks, as weak growth signals clouded the outlook for the ensuing results season.

DEL30 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee settles flat as US-China trade talks kept investors edgy

Mumbai: The rupee closed flat at 71.07 against the US dollar on Thursday as the anxiety over US-China trade talks kept investors on the edge.

DCM34 BIZ-HUAWEI-IMC 5G DEMO DoT nod to Chinese vendors for 5G demo at IMC; Huawei says move boosts confidence

New Delhi: Chinese telecom gear makers Huawei and ZTE have been granted permission by the Telecom Department to proceed with 5G 'use cases' demos at upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC), according to official sources.

DCM21 BIZ-KWALITY-HALDIRAM Haldiram emerges sole bidder to buy insolvency-bound Kwality for Rs 130 cr

New Delhi: Delhi-based Haldiram group has emerged as the sole bidder for acquiring debt-ridden dairy firm Kwality with an offer of around Rs 130 crore in the ongoing insolvency process, sources said.

