Wassup to expand retail footprint

Chennai-based laundry service provider Wassup Laundramat is strengthening presence in the country by scaling up its outlets to 50 from the present five over the next 12 months. The company has also plans to set up another 30 in other cities in the near future, Wassup Co-founder R Balachandar said after unveiling the first laundromat store in the city.

"The neighborhood laundromat will collect the laundry, wash it, press it and return it within 48 hours all at affordable prices starting from Rs 18 per piece.. We also offer packages of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 that can cover entire month's laundry requirements," he told reporters. The laundromat would also take up dry cleaning and premium laundry requirements, he said.

On the company's expansion plans, he said the company is planning outlets both as franchisee and partnership model, as the investment would be around Rs 20 lakh each. According to him, the laundry industry was pegged at around Rs two lakh crore with presence of 11.2 million dhobis (washermen).PTI NVM VIJ BN BN.

