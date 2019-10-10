Irish PM says Brexit deal 'possible' before October 31

Liverpool, Oct 10 (AFP) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday after talks with Britain's Boris Johnson that he believed the EU could strike a divorce deal to allow Brexit on October 31.

"I think it's possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty agreed to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion by the end of October," he said, but added: "There's many a slip between cup and lip." (AFP)

