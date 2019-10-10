International Development News
Development News Edition
Irish PM says Brexit deal 'possible' before October 31

PTI Liverpool
Updated: 10-10-2019 22:22 IST
Liverpool, Oct 10 (AFP) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday after talks with Britain's Boris Johnson that he believed the EU could strike a divorce deal to allow Brexit on October 31.

"I think it's possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty agreed to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion by the end of October," he said, but added: "There's many a slip between cup and lip." (AFP)

