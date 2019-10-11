Cadila's Dabhasa facility completes USFDA inspection with no observations

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday said the US health regulator issued no observations after the inspection of its Dabhasa facility in Gujarat. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected company's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Dabhasa from October 7 to October 11, 2019, Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.

Dabhasa facility is the company's largest API manufacturing site, it added. "This was a current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) audit and a pre-approval inspection (PAI). At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued," Cadila Healthcare said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed at Rs 230.10 on the BSE, down 0.86 per cent from its previous close.

