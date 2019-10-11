To be developed country, sustainable power sector must: Singh

India cannot become a developed country without a sustainable and viable power sector giving uninterrupted supply to people, Union minister RK Singh said on Friday. He was speaking at a function to inaugurate a two-day conference of power and renewable energy ministers of states and UTs in the Tent City in Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, a PIB release said.

The Union Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy said, "A sustainable and viable power sector is a prerequisite for India to become a developed nation. India cannot become a developed country without a sustainable and viable power sector which supplies 24/7 power for all." "We have to ensure power sector attracts investments.

That would happen only when there is ease of doing business and sanctity of contracts is not violated," he said. He also stressed upon the need for timely payments by discoms to power generators, said the release.

The two-day conference, being attended by ministers and top officials of energy departments of various states and union territories, is the first after the country achieved near universal household electrification under Saubhagya (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana) scheme. Under Saubhagya, 26.6 million houses were connected in a record time of 16-17 months, the release said.

Highlighting the need to make power prices competitive and affordable, the minister said the common man should not be forced to bear the burden of system's inefficiencies. To reduce power losses as well as to increase billing and collection efficiency, Singh pitched for a smart prepaid metering system.

"Smart prepaid meters are pro-poor as the consumer is not forced to pay the whole month's bill at one go. Also, it increases ease of bill payments and minimises the chances of power theft," he said, and urged states to install them quickly. The two-day conference will discuss issues like 24/7 power supply, ease of doing business, regulatory issues and setting up of ultra mega renewable energy parks, the release added.

Talking on climate change, Singh said it has become a major concern the world over, adding that India was committed to fighting climate change in every possible way..

