I-T officials 'inspect' records at MEIL office in Hyd'bad

Income Tax department officials on Friday carried out "routine inspection" at Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) here, company sources said. The I-T officials came for "a routine inspection which usually happens at regular intervals." These were not raids or search operations, they said.

Officials of the I-T department were tightlipped about the development. The infra major company which has 17 regional offices across the country has completed some landmark projects, including Pattiseema Lift Irrigation in Andhra Pradesh and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation in Telangana..

