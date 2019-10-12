International Development News
Daimler asked to recall hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles

PTI Frankfurt Ammain
Updated: 12-10-2019 00:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Germany's federal transport authority KBA has ordered Daimler to recall hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles for breaking emissions rules, the auto giant said Friday. "We estimate that the recall will concern a six-digit figure," it said, adding that it will "cooperate with the authorities".

The KBA has ordered the recall of successive waves of Daimler vehicles in recent years as it has uncovered excessive emissions but the company has always contested involvement in the so-called "dieselgate" scandal that broke in 2015.

COUNTRY : Germany
