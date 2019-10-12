BSF detains 3 B'desh RAB men for entering India without papers

Three personnel of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) of Bangladesh and two of their informants were detained by BSF after they had entered India through Tripura border without any valid document, an official said on Saturday. They were picked up by Border Security Force on Friday from Rahimpur, a village near Indo-Bangla international border at Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district, the official said.

"They entered into Indian territory on Thursday night crossing the barbed wire fencing without any valid document for a covert operation to apprehend one Indian drug smuggler namely Abu Khair of Rahimpur village and Bangladesh drug smuggler Mashooq Mia who was also staying at a house of his aunt in the same area," the BSF official said. Bangladeshi nationals were caught and assaulted by the villagers, he said, adding that they were subsequently handed over to BSF, the official said.

The BSF recovered 7.7mm pistol with seven rounds of cartridges and pistol holster, two handcuffs, identity cards, seven mobile phones and 1.5 lakh Bangla taka. A Company Commander level flag meeting held on Friday evening between Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF, and all the detainees along with their belongings were handed over to the authority of the neighbouring country..

