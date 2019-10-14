Falken Tyre launches new range for passenger vehicles in India

Falken Tyre India on Monday launched its new-generation tyres for passenger vehicles in the country.

The new range, Sincera SN832i, comes in 27 different sizes ranging from 12 inches to 16 inches and has been specially designed and developed for small and mid-size hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and compact SUVs, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

"Through our latest range of tyres, we are hoping to deliver best-in-class driving experiences to Indian vehicle owners at value-driven prices," Falken Tyre India MD Satoru Ushida said.

