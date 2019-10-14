GAIL agrees to gift Khadi coupons to KVIC's 23,504 employees

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has bagged an order worth Rs. 5.88 crore from the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), in the form of Khadi gift coupons for its 23,504 employees. GAIL agreed to gift Khadi coupons of Rs 2,500 to each of its 23,504 employees in all its units across the nation. The employees, however, would be able to purchase Khadi and products of Village Industries worth Rs. 3,250 from the coupon of Rs. 2,500. The coupons could be redeemed throughout the year at all Departmental Sales Outlets of KVIC. To give easy access to the employees of GAIL to redeem their coupons, KVIC will organize 3 special exhibitions also, at Pata, District Etawah, Vijaypur, District Guna and Jhabua, in Madhya Pradesh where the GAIL have their maximum employees. The MOU has been signed between KVIC and GAIL on 10th October 2019. KVIC will deliver the coupon this week.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that such huge orders from government and PSUs not only increase the income of the artisans but also inspire new entrepreneurs to associate with Khadi with better job avenues. He said that Orders in recent past from GAIL, ONGC, REC, IOC, MRPL, OIL, JK Cement and BEE have been implemental in making a compounding effect on the livelihood of Khadi artisans and have been creating more jobs by adding thousands of new artisans in KVIC's kitty.

It may be noted that KVIC for the first time launched a gift coupon scheme in 2017 and to date gift coupons of face value worth Rs. 89.29 Crores have been sold which is a record in itself and also an indication that the people have started adopting Khadi in place of other international brands.

Earlier this year, KVIC has bagged order worth over Rs. 7.03 crore from the Oil India Limited (OIL), in the form of Khadi gift coupons for its 14,064 employees and from Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) worth Rs. 80 Lakhs for its 800 employees.

(With Inputs from PIB)