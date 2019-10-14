Henkel ANAND, Toyota collaborate to eliminate wastage and achieve zero defect Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI): Henkel ANAND India Pvt Ltd a Joint Venture entity of Henkel and ANAND Group said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Toyota Kirloskar Motors to enable the former's Chennai unit eliminate wastage and achieve zero defect in all its products. Henkel Anand India launched 'Jiritsuka line' (Jiritsuka in Japanese refers to self-reliant process) at the Chennai unit, which integrates the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and process control system to a centralised server.

Critical process controls are established through Internet of Things (IoT) devices to ensure error proofing at the manufacturing stages to give quality products and ensure zero defects, a company statement said. Commenting on the initiative, Toyota Kirloskar Motors Vice-President (manufacturing) B Padmanabha said, "we are pleased to partner with Henkel ANAND India to establish a model line under self-reliant initiative...and look forward to gain mutual benefits".

Henkel ANAND India Pvt Ltd COO Abhijeet Kulkarni said "The Jiritsuka line is based on industry 4.0 at our Chennai plant and has helped us achieve our goal of producing batches which confirm one hundred per cent to customer specifications". Henkel ANAND India Pvt Ltd, (formerly Henkel Teroson India Ltd), is a leading manufacturer of BIW products and solutions and has manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Chennai..

