Sebi-run NISM launches course in commodities derivatives

The Sebi-run National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) has launched a new certification course in commodities derivatives. The course is aimed for associated persons functioning as approved users and sales personnel of trading members at a recognised stock exchange, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

"NISM commodity derivative certification will provide sufficient knowledge base to the market and all intermediaries should encourage their employees to proactively undergo this certification," said S K Mohanty, whole time member of Sebi, and director at NISM. "The certification helps in creating the necessary manpower for the growing market ecosystems. This will benefit both the market players and investors," he said.

Madan Sabnavis, member of Sebi's commodity derivatives advisory committee, said that being qualified in commodities would give an edge to market participants, financiers and regulators while dealing with commodities derivatives issues. NISM courses are regulatory requirement for associated persons engaged by an intermediary and establish a single market-wide knowledge benchmark for different functions in the securities markets

Globally, NISM is one of the largest financial market certifying institutions, issuing over 20 certificates covering various critical market functions such as sales, advice, operations and compliance across financial market products such as equities, derivatives of equity, currency, interest rates and commodities, mutual funds and pensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)