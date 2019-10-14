Huawei says deployed some 5G technologies in existing networks in India; now eyeing local manufacturing

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Monday said it has already used some 5G technologies in existing networks in India and is confident of getting government approval for 5G play. The company is also studying the government's new policy announcement around corporate tax reduction and incentives for manufacturing companies for setting up its local factory.

"We have used some 5G technologies and deployed in 4G networks to increase efficiency with low capex. I am very confident of getting 5G permission. India will welcome good product and good innovation," Huawei India CEO Jay Chen told PTI. The Indian government is yet to take a call on allowing Huawei install its telecom equipment for 5G services due to alleged security concerns.

The United States is persuading its allies to block the world's largest provider of networking gear and No.2 smartphone maker from their new mobile networks. US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, speaking at a World Economic Forum event in New Delhi early this month, had said the Trump administration's opposition to the Chinese company was not about protectionism but "genuine security risks" that go beyond the front-end equipment, percolating to even areas such as upgrades and maintenance.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal at the same event came out in strong defence of Huawei, arguing that its products were "leading edge" and "superior" to rivals Nokia and Ericsson, and advocated that the firm should be in the play even as the US government has flagged "genuine security issues” around the Chinese telecom gear maker. On the US government raising security concerns, Chen said, "...the Indian government has given us permission for (demonstration of 5G Technology) this India Mobile Congress, it gives me confidence that government has their trust and support to Huawei. Whatever US government is talking, (it) is all over."

As of today, Huawei has installed equipment in 28 of 40 commercial 5G networks. On plans to set up telecom equipment manufacturing unit in the country, he said, "Now I am only thinking about how to use my strength to grow India business. After government has announced new policy, we are seriously studying the policy how to use it and support local manufacturing. The impact that it can have on cost structure, etc. We are working on the (manufacturing) plan."

The government slashed the tax rate for companies in September by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate of 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms in a bid to bolster economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

