Reuters New York
Updated: 15-10-2019 01:17 IST
Southwest pilots union sees 737 MAX return in February or later

A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co on Monday said it believes the grounded Boeing 737 MAX will likely return to the skies in "probably a February time frame to say the least."

Southwest, United Airlines and American Airlines have all pushed back the estimated return of the plane to January. A key step -- a certification test flight by Boeing -- is not expected until early November. Boeing has said it hopes flights can resume before the end of the year.

COUNTRY : United States
